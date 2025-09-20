Maharashtra News: Nanded Becomes First District To Secure 100% Crop Loss Compensation; ₹553.48 Crore Sanctioned

Nanded district has become the first in Maharashtra to secure 100% compensation for crop losses caused by excessive rainfall and natural calamities in August. Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharane announced that the state government has sanctioned ₹553.48 crore in the third phase of relief assistance for affected farmers. Additionally, ₹20.81 crore has been approved for farmlands damaged due to erosion and silt deposits.

Direct Transfer of Relief Funds

The relief amount will start being directly credited to farmers’ bank accounts from Monday. Special campaigns are underway to upload the names of eligible farmers on the government portal to ensure timely distribution.

Minister Interacts with Farmers

During his visit to Pimpalgaon village in Ardhapur taluka, Minister Bharane personally interacted with distressed farmers and assured them of the government’s commitment to addressing their concerns. Nanded has recorded crop damage on 648,533 hectares, affecting nearly 774,313 farmers. Over 86% of the district’s kharif crop area has been impacted by continuous rains and flooding.

Major Crop Losses

The main losses were reported in soybean, cotton, tur, moong, urad, jowar, vegetables, turmeric, and banana crops. Several farms also suffered soil erosion and heavy siltation, for which separate compensation has been allocated.

Government Credits Leadership for Swift Action

Minister Bharane credited Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar for ensuring the rapid sanction of funds, stating that the government is working on a war footing to provide maximum relief to farmers.

Relief Phases and Compensation Details

Relief funds have been rolled out in phases:

Phase 1: ₹73.54 crore sanctioned for rain-affected farmers in Nagpur, Wardha, Chandrapur, Hingoli, Solapur, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts (June–July).

Phase 2: ₹553.48 crore sanctioned for Nanded district (August).

Under the scheme, farmers will receive:

₹8,500 per hectare for rain-fed crops

₹17,000 per hectare for irrigated crops

₹22,500 per hectare for fruit crops

Local Leaders Join Relief Efforts

Local MLAs Rajesh Pawar, Tushar Rathod, and Balaji Kalyankar met Minister Bharane during his Nanded tour to discuss the extensive damage caused by heavy rains and further assistance measures.