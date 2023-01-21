Maharashtra: Doctor attacked, hospital vandalised in Palghar's Boisar over not giving discount | Representative Photo

Palghar: The Palghar police have arrested nine MNS workers, including district head for the party and gram panchayat sarpanch Sameer More, for attacking and grievously injuring Dr Swapnil Shinde, the head Shinde Hospital in Boisar. The suspects also vandalised the hospital.

The doctor was attacked after arguments over not discounting the bill of a patient. He has been shifted to Vapi for treatment for head injuries. Mr More is also accused of abusing the doctor two days prior to the incident, wherein a complaint was registered with the Boisar police.

President of the Palghar Medical Association expresses concern over attack

The attack was captured on the CCTV camera of the hospital. Additional Superintendent of Police Pankaj Shrisat and Deputy Superintendent Nityanand Zha have taken cognisance of the attack and directed action.

A medical delegation led by President of the Palghar Medical Association Dr Rajendra Chawhan has expressed concern about such attacks on doctors. A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for causing hurt, rioting, criminal conspiracy and criminal intimidation, and under the Maharashtra Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institution (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act, 2010.

