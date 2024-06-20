Maharashtra: Dindori NCP MLA Narhari Zirwal To Support Sena (UBT) Nominee In MLC Elections

Nashik: The biennial elections to four legislative council seats – Mumbai Graduates’ constituency, Konkan Graduates’ constituency, Mumbai Teachers’ constituency and Nashik Teachers’ constituency will be held on July 26 as as the terms of sitting members are expiring in July. Results will be declared on July 1. Even as the impact of dismal Lok Sabha election performance by Ajit-Pawar led NCP has still not faded, team Ajit Pawar is faced with fresh challenges.

While speculations are on about veteran leader Chhagan Bhujbal planning an exit the party, Senior NCP leader and Dindori MLA Narhari Zirwal has announced that he will extend support to a Shiv Sena (UBT) nominee Sandeep Gulve for Nashik Teachers Constituency in the legislative council elections which will be held on July 26.Mahayuti's official candidate from the constituency is Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena’s Kishor Darade.

Sandeep Gulve met NCP MLA Narahari zirwal on the occasion of his birthday. After that, Zirwal announced his support to him. Reports said that Zirwal claimed that he announced his support to Gulve due to family ties. Also, on the occasion of his birthday, several banners were put up by his supporters in Dindori with pictures of Sharad Pawar.

Meanwhile, as per a Hindustan Times report, The NCP (AP) leadership has refuted reports of dissent. Party chief Sunil Tatkare said he was unaware of Zirwal extending support to Gulve, and he was not surprised by the use of Pawar’s pictures in the banners. As per the report, Tatkare said, "there is nothing wrong if his supporters have used Pawar saheb’s pictures on the banners as our leader. However, Pawar saheb himself wanted us not to do so and threatened to approach the court."