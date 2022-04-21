Maharashtra: Differences among MVA partners led to stay on transfers of five IPS officers barely hours after order was issued

Differences among the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi partners surfaced again after the home department was forced to stay the transfers of five IPS officers barely after a few hours the order was issued on Wednesday evening.

Authoritative sources told the Free Press Journal, "The Home Department in its order issued on Wednesday evening had transferred IPS officers Rajendra Mane, Mahesh Patil, Sanjay Jadhav, Punjabrao Ugale and Dattatraya Shinde after the Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil got approvals for transfers and promotions from the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. However, in the case of these five officers, the Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde reportedly took objection citing he was not consulted.’’ Sources said Shinde took up the matter with the CM and thereafter the Home Department had to stay their transfers.

A senior minister said the CM had cleared all the transfers and promotions adding that there was no need for further consultations with individual ministers. "Although transfers of five IPS officers have been stayed, their appointments will have to be made soon as they were already promoted. The transfer and promotion orders of other officers have been executed as cleared by the CM,’’ he noted.

Mane, who is deputy commissioner, of the state intelligence department, was promoted as additional commissioner and posted in Thane city. Patil, who is deputy commissioner in Mira Bhayander police Commissionerate, was appointed as additional commissioner (traffic), Mumbai. Jadhav, who is superintendent, of the highway protection security squad, Pune, was posted as additional commissioner in Thane city. Further, Ugale, who is superintendent of the anti-corruption bureau, Thane, was appointed as additional commissioner (local arms), Mumbai. Further, Shinde, who is superintendent of police, Palghar, was posted as additional commissioner (protection and security), Mumbai.

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 09:38 PM IST