Navi Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Rajan Vichare inaugurates vegetable market in Koparkhairane

A vegetable market at sector 16 in Koparkhairane was inaugurated by Shiv Sena MP Rajan Vichare early this week. Residents were demanding a dedicated vegetable in the area for a long time. The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) had already provided a plot for the market but the construction of the market was taken due to some technical problems.

However, the effort of former corporator Nirmala Kachare and social worker Anandrao Kachare brought positive result and the market was developed. They followed with the concerned authorities for the construction of the market.

While inaugurating the market, Vichare said that market will provide a steady job for vegetable sellers as they do not have fear of removing by local administration. It will also clear footpath and road where vegetable sellers were selling vegetables.

On the occasion, Mathadi leader Krishikant Shinde, Sena district chief Dwarkanath Bhoir, district organizer Ranjana Shintre among others were present.

Residents also expressed happiness after the market was opened. Sheela Pawar, a resident of sector 16 in Koparkhairane said that she had go other sectors to buy fresh vegetables. Now she can buy nearby her house.

Prashant Nikam, another resident said that he was going APMC market to buy fresh vegetables as there was no dedicated market for vegetables in the area. “Now, I do not need go to APMC as I will get all vegetables here,” said Nikam.

Even vegetable sellers are happy. Rashid Shaik, a vegetable seller says that he can do business without any tension of action by civic body.

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 02:10 PM IST