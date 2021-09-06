Maharashtra: Detailed timetable of MHT CET out? Here's what Common Entrance Cell has to say

The Maharashtra government has announced that the entrance exam for engineering, pharmacy and architecture courses will be held between September 4 and 10, however, no admit cards and detailed schedule for the exam have been released as yet.

Meanwhile, a fake timetable of the entrance tests has been doing rounds on social media. Thus, to clarify, Maharashtra State Common Entrance Cell has advised the students to not believe in the fake schedule.

“It has come to the notice of this office that a Schedule for CET Examinations is being circulated on social media. All candidates are advised to note that the Schedule for CET Examinations is yet to be declared by the Competent Authority. Also, candidates are advised not to believe any such Examination Schedule being circulated on social media,” the official notice said.

The official timetable, once released, will be available only on the official website - mahacet.org.

however, there will be no Common Entrance Test (CET) for non-professional courses and admission to arts, science and commerce colleges will be on the basis of Class 12 marks, the Maharashtra government said.

As to management, computer science, architecture and hotel management courses, CETs for them will be held from August 26 onward, the minister said.

For engineering courses, the CET will be held in two sessions. The first session will be held between September 4 to 10 and the second between September 14 to 20.

CETs for LLB courses will start on September 16.

Monday, September 06, 2021