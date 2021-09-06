NEET PG 2021: Admit cards to be out today at nbe.edu.in; exam on September 11

The admit cards for the National Eligibility Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021) will be released by the National Board of Examination (NBE) today.

Once released, the admit cards will be available on the official website of NBE, nbe.edu.in.

The entrance for postgraduate medical courses - NEET PG 2021 - will be held on September 11 across the country on a computer-based platform.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) is an entrance examination in India, for students who wish to study various postgraduate Doctor of Medicine, Master of Surgery and diploma courses, in government or private medical colleges in the country.

Steps to download admit card

Go to the official site of NBE - nbe.edu.in

Click on NEET PG 2021 link

Click on NEET PG admit card 2021 link

Enter required details

Click on the ‘Submit’ button

Download the admit card

Take its print out for further need.

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 09:18 AM IST