India

Updated on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 11:45 AM IST

NEET PG 2021: Latest update on post graduate medical entrance

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | Pixabay

The National Board of Examination(NBE) has granted the request made by two pregnant candidates for change of centres for NEET PG 2021, the Supreme Court was told.

Earlier on August 31, the bench had issued a limited notice with respect to two petitioners, who were pregnant and had directed the NBE and MCC to announce their decision within 2 days.

The NEET postgraduate exam is scheduled to be held on September 11. The examination will be conducted in the morning session, from 09:00 am to 12:30 pm.

In view of a spike in COVID-19 cases, the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Post Graduate (NEET-PG) which was scheduled to be held on April 18 was postponed.

The notice said 1,75,063 applications have been registered for NEET-PG this year and added that admit cards issued earlier for the examination on April 18 will be treated as "null and void".

Candidates are advised to refer to NBEMS website natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in for information bulletins, application forms and other details of these examinations as and when notified

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NBEMS has increased the number of test cities and centres for the NEET-PG 2021.

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 11:45 AM IST
