Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar orders probe in tree plantation drive of Fadnavis govt

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday ordered to constitute a committee to probe the tree plantation drive of the previous Devendra Fadnavis government.
According to news agency ANI, the committee will be formed by March 31 and it will be given six months to complete its probe.
The issue was raised by Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole during a discussion at the state Assembly on a starred question about tree plantation during Fadanvis's regime.
Ajit Pawar on Tuesday said that the state government has decided to immediately stop the drive of disconnecting power supply of farmers who failed to clear their dues.
He also told the House that a resolution has been issued in this regard. Pawar made the announcement in the state Assembly after Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Members of Legislative Assembly held a protest in the House against Maharashtra government over the issue of power connections of farmers being disconnected due to pending bills.
Pawar said the final decisions with regard to the issue will be taken after members of the House are satisfied with the discussion.
(With inputs from Agencies)
