Maharashtra: Deputy Chief Minister Sharad Pawar Meets Victims Of Vishalgad Riots | File Photo

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar visited Vishalgad Fort in Kolhapur on Thursday in the wake of the violence that erupted after demolition of illegal structures on July 14, and assured residents that no house will be damaged during the anti-encroachment drive.

Pawar, who was accompanied by the superintendent of police and the collector, met victims of the violence and listened to their grievances.

A mob identifying as ‘Shivaji Maharaj’s Lovers’ attacked a local mosque and damaged homes in the area earlier this week.

After a strong reaction from the Congress and the NCP (SP), Pawar reached the base of Vishalgad and Gajapur and inspected the area where the violence had occurred.

“I have just taken information from the Superintendent of Police and the Kolhapur District Collector. Action is being taken against the commercial establishments on Vishalgad which have been encroached. No house will be touched during the anti-encroachment drive,” the deputy chief minister said.

One resident informed Pawar that rioters had blown the gas cylinder, severely injuring one person.

Former chief minister and senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan criticised Pawar for the visit. “Action against the rioters is more important than doing a show before the victims. If the state burns then it will affect industries and jobs. It is the responsibility of the state government to maintain peace in the state. Caste polarisation must stop in Maharashtra,” he said.

Chavan, who was in Delhi on Thursday, added: “Creating riots is the policy of BJP, without instigating riots in the state elections can’t be won. It is the policy of the RSS and the BJP.”

On Wednesday, state Congress president Nana Patole and NCP (SP) state chief Jayant Patil had condemned the riot. Patole alleged that there was conspiracy to instigate riots on the pretext of encroachment removal. It is nothing but to gain political advantage when elections are around the corner, he said.

Patil sought action against people behind the riots.