Maharashtra Cyber Fraud: 67-Year-Old Jalgaon Farmer Duped Of ₹9.50 Lakh In ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam; Fraudsters Posed As Mumbai Crime Branch Officers

Mumbai, Nov 16: A 67-year-old farmer from Jalgaon lost Rs 9.50 lakh after falling prey to a digital arrest fraud. The scammers falsely claimed that a case of money laundering and terrorism had been registered against him and tricked him into sharing his property details and transferring money to a beneficiary account.

Scammers Claim Aadhaar Misused in Crime

According to police, the complainant received a call on October 30 from someone posing as an officer from the Mumbai crime branch, claiming his Aadhaar details had been used to open a bank account involved in criminal activity.

Fake Video Call and Bogus Documents Sent

The next morning, the victim received a WhatsApp video call showing a man in a police uniform with a Mumbai Police logo in the background. The caller told him that an arrest warrant had been issued in a case registered at Colaba police station.

The scammer sent bogus documents on WhatsApp, claimed the victim had been placed under ‘digital custody,’ and ordered him to keep the video call running and not inform anyone.

