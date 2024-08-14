Maharashtra: Cyber Cops Warn Citizens About Ransomware, Fake Investigation Call & APK File Scams | Photo credit: Pixabay

Maharashtra Cyber Department has issued alerts for citizens about trending cyber crimes such as ransomware, fake investigations calls, scams committed through APK files and phone phishing.

According to the police, ransomware is software that denies a person access to his/hers files or computer until the victim pays a person a ransom.

"A hacker can access personal files, hold your data hostage, make copies of files and delete originals and blackmail to retrieve files. In order to save themselves from such crime, one should not open emails from unknown sources containing suspicious attachment or phishing links. Keep antivirus up-to-date and windows firewall turned on and properly configured, back up the most important files on a regular basis, keep the important data on a separate hard disk and have proper spam filters enabled in e-mail accounts," the alert further stated.

Read Also Mumbai tops in Maharashtra in cyber-crime cases

Speaking about the fake investigation calls scam, the alert states, "cybercriminals threaten individuals as investigation officers and create a sense of fear through fake calls. One should never accept to join any online video calls for any investigation or arrest through calls received from strangers. Avoid answering video calls from unknown contacts, even if they claim to know you. Avoid sharing sensitive personal information online with strangers. Never make any payments to strangers claiming to be investigation officers in online calls. Keep the privacy settings of your social media profile at the most restricted levels. If you receive any calls about an arrest or investigation, visit the nearest police station."

Warning citizens about the rampant APK scam fraud, the alert states, "It is a fake app designed to steal one's bank login details, SMS and OTP. One should never download unknown files received via email, messages or WhatsApp. Recognize the identity of the sender, block and report suspicious accounts. Disable the "install unknown apps/sources" feature on your phone and do not share your personal information with anyone." As far as phone phishing fraud is concerned, the police sources said that one should never give out his/her credit card information and such scams are usually disguised as gifts, such as winning trips. "Avoid interacting with the system until you hear a real voice. Get more info about the caller or ask them what they know about you. One can report about cyber fraud to 1930 or on www.cybercrime.gov.in" the official said.

