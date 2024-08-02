Mumbai: R.D. National College Empowers Students Against Cyber Crime, Joins Forces with 'WHAT NOW'

FPJ

Mumbai: In a bid to tackle the growing menace of cyber crime and its devastating impact on mental health, R.D. National College, in association with Team WHAT NOW, organized a thought-provoking panel discussion.

With a staggering 70 million young smartphone users in India, cyber crime and blackmail have become leading causes of youth suicide, surpassing traditional concerns like peer pressure and exam stress.

The event, led by WHAT NOW, an NGO founded by philanthropist and entrepreneur Ms. Neeti Goel and co-founder Nivedeta Shreyans, aimed to raise awareness about the dangers of cyber crimes and encourage young people to seek help when they feel they cannot confide in parents or friends.

The panel discussion focused on protecting the youth of the 21st century from the toxic effects of Online sexual exploitation (OSA) and equipping them with the knowledge to counter these dangers prudently. Additionally, the event sought to provide support to students who may have already fallen victim to online exploitation.

The discussion featured guests, including Taha Shah Badusha, actor and Brand Ambassador for the campaign, who stars in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Heeramandi" series on Netflix, and Dr. Narender Kinger, trustee of Talk To Me NGO.