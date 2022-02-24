e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 07:40 PM IST

Maharashtra: CPM retains control of Talasari civic body in Palghar

Suresh Bhoye and Subhash Dumada were elected as chairperson and vice chairperson, respectively, on Wednesday.
PTI
CPI(M) candidates have won the election for chairperson and vice chairperson of the Talasari Nagar Panchayat in Maharashtra's Palghar district, the party stated on Thursday.

The CPI(M) has retained control of both the Talasari Nagar Panchayat (formerly Gram Panchayat) and Talasari Tehsil Panchayat Samiti for the last six decades.

