Maharashtra Covid tally breaches 6 lakh-mark

Mumbai: A week after the daily corona cases in Maharashtra has dropped below 9,000, the state has breached the 6 lakh mark on Monday with 8,431 new cases being reported, increasing the progressive count to 6,04,358.

So far 4,28 514 Covid patients have been discharged across the state, with 11,391 being recovered in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the death toll has increased to 20,265, with 228 fatalities being reported on Monday.

Of the 228 deaths, 172 were from the last 48 hours, 36 from the last week, and 20 from the period before last week. Of the deaths, 74 were from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), followed by 72 in Pune, 15 in Kolhapur, 25 in Nashik, 28 in Latur, five each in Aurangabad and Nagpur and four in Akola.

The case fatality rate (CFR) in Maharashtra stood at 3.36%, however, the absolute number of deaths reported daily is on the rise. In the past one month alone, Maharashtra has added 8,843 deaths or 44.13% of fatalities. As on July 16, Maharashtra had 11,194 fatalities.

Meanwhile, there has been a 25 per cent drop in the number of cases in Mumbai, with 753 new cases and 40 deaths being recorded on Monday. Taking the total count to 1,29,479, with 7,170 deaths so far.

Mumbai has the highest number of fatalities in the state with 7,133 and has a CFR of 5.5%, much higher than the state’s percentage. Thane and Pune districts have most fatalities followed by Mumbai, while Nandurbar, Solapur and Akola districts have the highest CFR after Mumbai, of 4.5%, 4.4% and 4.2%, respectively.

Members of the state-appointed Covid-19 task force said, in Mumbai, the number of deaths is seeing a downward trend now. "We want to reduce the CFR below 1% [in the state] and we are implementing all strategies to bring it down. There are various factors. Peaks are different in different geographies. When a region or area is at peak the numbers of cases and fatalities would naturally be higher,” he said.

So far, a total of 32.06 lakh tests have been conducted in the state, of which nearly 18.84 per cent were positive. There are 10.53 lakh people in home quarantine and over 37,556 in institutional quarantine.