Coronavirus in Maharashtra: COVID-19 cases spike by 2,436 to 52,667; 60 more die Mumbai

Mumbai: Maharashtra on Monday reported 2,436 new COVID-19 cases and 60 deaths, taking the overall case count to 52,667 and the number of fatalities to 1,695, a Health official said.
A total of 1,186 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery, taking the total number of such cases to 15,786, he said.
Maharashtra COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 52,667, new cases 2,436, deaths 1,695, discharged people 15,786, active cases 35,178, people tested so far 3,78,555.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)