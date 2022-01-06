Maharashtra: Cops above age of 55 years to work from home amid rising COVID-19 cases, says state HM Dilip Walse Patil

Mumbai: Maharashtra police officers above the age of 55 years have been advised not to go for duty and can work from their homes, State home minister Dilip Walse Patil informed on Thursday

"Covid-19 guidelines are issued by the Chief Secretary and we should abide by them to keep ourselves safe from the virus. Police officers above 55 years of age are advised not to go for duty, they can work from their homes", Patil said.

The Director General of Police (DGP) office had earlier issued a circular stating that special measures should be undertaken by all the superintendents and commissioners of police to ensure police personnel aged 55 years and above are not posed at any risk in the wake of the Omicron/Delta variant outbreak.

The order states that those policemen in the age group of 55-58 years having serious ailments, a stock of their health condition should be taken and should be deployed at the places where there is no or less contact with the general public.



According to the circular, a copy of which has been accessed by the Free Press Journal, states, "It has been noticed that those policemen who have been put on duty to stop the spread of Corona (Omicron/Delta) virus, are getting infected with Corona and Omicron viruses. Among such policemen, especially those who are 55 years and above are at more risk to get infected. All the unit commanders are requested to take special measures for those policemen who are 55 years and above for a period of 15 days starting from January 01."



(With inputs from Somendra Sharma)

