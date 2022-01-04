Maharashtra DGP tells force to take special measures for cops above 55 years of age amid rising COVID-19 cases

Mumbai: The Director General of Police (DGP) office has issued a circular stating that special measures should be undertaken by all the superintendents and commissioners of police to ensure police personnel aged 55 years and above are not posed at any risk in the wake of the Omicron/Delta variant outbreak.

The order states that those policemen in the age group of 55-58 years having serious ailments, a stock of their health condition should be taken and should be deployed at the places where there is no or less contact with the general public.



According to the circular, a copy of which has been accessed by the Free Press Journal, states, "It has been noticed that those policemen who have been put on duty to stop the spread of Corona (Omicron/Delta) virus, are getting infected with Corona and Omicron viruses. Among such policemen, especially those who are 55 years and above are at more risk to get infected. All the unit commanders are requested to take special measures for those policemen who are 55 years and above for a period of 15 days starting from January 01."



"Those policemen who are in the age group of 55 to 58 years having ailments such as diabetes, high blood pressure, heart ailments, have undergone angioplasty, cancer and other serious ailments should not be called at the police station. Those policemen having serious ailments, a stock of their health condition should be taken and should be deployed at the places where there is no or less contact with the general public. If there is a possibility of giving Work From Home to such policemen, then related work should be assigned to them," the order states.



"Proper measures should be taken for the police personnel present at the police station, to ensure they are not at the risk of getting infected. Masks, sanitizers and related material such as temperature measuring guns should be made available. In the premises of the police station and police housing colonies, cleanliness drives should be undertaken and disinfection should be done. All the police vehicles should be disinfected. 100 percent vaccination of the police personnel and their families should be done," the order signed by assistant inspector general of police, M Ramkumar stated.



Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 03:02 PM IST