Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant resigns from his post, writes to high command

In another blow to the Indian National Congress, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) spokesperson Sachin Sawant has resigned from his post on Tuesday, owing to dissatisfaction over new appointments made by State President Nana Patole.

Sawant has written a letter to Congress high command to release him from the position of spokesperson.

Sawant worked as the media in-charge of Congress party for the last 10 years.

Reportedly, after Nana Patole became the state president, Sawant was ousted. Nana Patole appointed Atul Londhe as the chief spokesperson of the party, replacing Sachin Sawant. Sawant was reportedly upset with Patole's move.

Sawant has removed 'Spokesperson' tag from his official Twitter account following his resignation.

(More details awaited)

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 05:17 PM IST