India's decline in world hunger index is a major failure of Modi govt: MPCC spokesman Sachin Sawant

Mumbai: The Congress party, which is sharing power with the Shiv Sena and the NCP in Maharashtra, on Friday hit out at the Modi government for India's consistent decline in the world hunger index, saying it is a major failure of the Centre. The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee spokesman Sachin Sawant said the performance of the Modi government, which came to power by showing false dreams of development, has not been remarkable in any field and is declining in all areas. After the fall in the economy, GDP, the rupee, India has now fallen in the global hunger index as well. India is ranked 101 out of 116 countries in the world. This decline is a huge failure of the Modi government.

Sawant said, “The name of the Mid-Day Meal scheme has been changed to PM Poshan, but mere name change cannot hide increased exploitation of the masses for the last seven years. There is a need for the right strategy, planning, proper implementation and willpower.’’

Sawant said that the Modi government, which has promised Acche Din, has kept the country more and more malnourished. “In 2013, India was ranked 63rd, today it is 101st. The score has gone down from 28.8 in 2012 to 27.5 in 2021. Surprisingly, India's neighbours Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh are consistently ahead of India. In the CHILD WASTING (extremely malnourished children under 5 years) category India has been consistently performing worst in the world for the last 5 years,” he added.

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 12:51 AM IST