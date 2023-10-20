Maharashtra: 'Congress Never Made Contractual Recruitment On Executive Posts,' Says Ashok Chavan

Ashok Chavan | File Image

Mumbai: Congress never appointed people on executive posts on contractual basis, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan said on Friday while refuting charges levelled by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

"The government is trying to shield itself by blaming the Congress," Chavan said and added that while the state is in financial crisis, efforts should have been made to concentrate on administrative measures rather than racking up old issues.

'Sin of the past governments': Fadnavis

Fadnavis, while terming the contractual recruitments as the 'Sin of the past governments' has stated that such recruitments started during former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan's tenure. While refuting the charges, Chavan said that while the Congress never made contractual recruitments on executive posts, now the government appears to be attempting contractual recruitments of even the Tesildars and police.

Meanwhile, leader of opposition Vijay Wadettiwar hailed the government decision calling it the victory of youth in the state. However, the fight hasn't ended as yet, he said, adding that agitation over issues like excessive exam fees being taken from the candidates and the time-bound schedule for recruitment.

"The government had made the decision for the benefit of a few companies. However, the resistance from the youth has made the government go back on its wrong decisions. The youth have taught a lesson to the government," he said.

Wadettiwar lashes out at Shinde's govt

Wadettiwar too lashed out at the government stating that the opposition is being blamed because it exposed how some of the leaders in the state government were being benefited out of the decision.

Wadettiwar also stated that the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government had decided that contractual recruitments should be limited only to the class 'C' and class 'D' and that the previous governments had never recruited police constables in a contractual manner.

He reiterated his charges that while the MVA government had resolved that new posts should be created wherever possible while filling up the class 'C' and class 'D' by the way of contractual recruitments, the present government was trying to fill up all the unskilled, semi-skilled and highly-skilled posts through contractual recruitment. This had posed a danger to both - the reservation policy as well as the government jobs. Hence the youth stood against the decision.

Wadettiwar also lashed out at some of the ministers in the present government for criticizing the MVA government's decisions. "If they are criticizing the decisions today, what were they doing when the decisions were being taken?" he asked.