Maharashtra Congress ministers and workers take out protest march to Raj Bhavan to condemn ED’s action against Rahul Gandhi | Twitter/@NANA_PATOLE

Congress party, which is sharing power with Shiv Sena and NCP in Maharashtra, took out morcha to Raj Bhavan on Thursday to protest against the misuse of central probe agencies and the ongoing probe by ED against its former president Rahul Gandhi. Several ministers, senior leaders and party’s cadre participated at the morcha as they claimed that Rahul Gandhi is the voice of the country and they will not tolerate retaliatory action against him by the BJP-led government by deploying the central probe agencies.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

‘’The BJP government at the Centre is trying to intimidate the Congress leadership through government agencies but we will not bow down before such pressure or terror. Rahul Gandhi has become the voice of the country by taking up the issues of the people of the country and constantly entangling the Modi government. We will not tolerate this action, our struggle against the central government will continue, ‘’ warned Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee President Nana Patole.

Patole condemned the police action in Delhi against MPs, MLAs and women activists when they were protesting against the BJP government’s revengeful action. ‘’The country is in chaos today. Dissatisfaction is being expressed against this. We will continue our struggle against the central government,’’ he said.

Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat said that Sonia and Rahul are being harassed unnecessarily by sending notices. ‘’Rahul Gandhi is being tortured for three days in the name of interrogation. Congress workers have stood up against the central government's repression. Through this morcha, we are trying to convey this dissatisfaction to the Modi government. It is reprehensible to harass a family who sacrificed for the country,’’ he added.

Thorat said that Sonia and Rahul Gandhi will never bow before the Modi government.

‘’It is our expectation that the Governor should convey our sentiments to the Central Government,’’ he noted.

Public Works Minister Ashok Chavan alleged that party leadership is being intimated in false cases but the party workers will not tolerate the Centre’s action which also aims to suppress the voice of Congress leadership.