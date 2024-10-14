Maharashtra Congress Leaders To Hold Crucial Meeting With Mallikarjun Kharge & Rahul Gandhi In Delhi Today For Upcoming Assembly Elections

Flag Of The Congress Party | File Pic

New Delhi: Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole on Monday said that a meeting is going to be held under the chairmanship of National President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi to chalk out the strategies for upcoming Assembly polls

"Today a meeting is going to be held under the chairmanship of National President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi. All the major leaders of the state will be present, strategies for the upcoming elections will be decided in the meeting... We will contest the Maharashtra elections along with Maha Vikas Aghadi," Nana Patole said.

#WATCH | Delhi: Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole says, "Today a meeting is going to be held under the chairmanship of National President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi. All the major leaders of the state will be present, strategies for the upcoming… pic.twitter.com/QD8Hs8E8DH — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2024

CLP leader Balasaheb Thorat, LOP Vijay Wadettiwar, and MRCC President Varsha Gaikwad are likely to attend the meeting in Delhi.

This meeting follows Congress's unexpected loss in Haryana, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 48 seats, while Congress won only 37 seats.

Maha Vikas Aghadi Releases 'Gaddarancha Panchnama' Booklet

Earlier on Sunday, Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi released a booklet titled 'Gaddarancha Panchnama' accusing the Mahayuti-led Maharashtra government of "betraying" the dharma of Maharashtra.

The MVA alleged that the Mahayuti alliance has indulged in corruption and disrespecting the revered icons of Maharashtra.

"The Mahayuti indulged in corruption even while building the statue of our revered icon, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Let us banish these traitors who dishonoured the legacy of Phule, Shahu, and Ambedkar," the MVA's booklet read.

The MVA in the booklet further accused that the atrocities against women have increased in the state and said that the farmers were committing suicides due to the burden of GST. "Under Fadanavis, there were 129 crimes against women each day," the booklet read.

A 'Khoke Sarkar'

Terming the current government, a 'Khoke Sarkar', the MVA called upon the people of Maharashtra to remove the Mahayuti government.

The Maharashtra Assembly, consisting of 288 seats, will go to polls later this year. The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the election schedule.

The upcoming Maharashtra election will see a contest between the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress, and the ruling Mahayuti Alliance, which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction).

In the 2019 assembly election, the BJP won 105 seats and the Congress won 44 seats.