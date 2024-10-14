'Let Mahayuti Announce Their CM First’: Uddhav Thackeray Softens Stance On CM Candidate In MVA

MVA Alliance | Salman Ansari

Uddhav Thackeray, who was demanding the declaration of a Chief Ministerial face for the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, has now taken a step back. During the joint press conference of the MVA alliance on Sunday, he stated that the Mahayuti (BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP) should announce their CM face first, as they are the ruling parties; then the MVA will announce theirs. He also mentioned that there is no dispute among the MVA regarding the CM post and that they will unanimously select their CM face after the election.

This shift shows that Uddhav Thackeray has softened his stance on the CM post following the Haryana assembly election results.

"We don't have infighting over the CM post. We have many candidates for CM. We are one alliance, and we don't have any dispute over the CM's position. The elections will be MVA versus Mahayuti," said Thackeray.

Interestingly, NCP SP Chief Sharad Pawar and Congress State President Nana Patole supported Uddhav Thackeray's statement.

MVA leaders on Sunday released a booklet titled "Gaddarancha Panchanama" (Panchanama of Traitors), accusing the Mahayuti government of corruption and mistakes during its two-and-a-half-year tenure. The program was held at Taj Lands End in Bandra West on Sunday afternoon, attended by top leaders of the MVA, including Uddhav Thackeray, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, Congress State President Nana Patole, MP Sanjay Raut, and Varsha Gaikwad.

In a scathing attack, Uddhav stated, "The Mahayuti government not only betrayed Sharad Pawar and me but the entire Maharashtra. This is not just a Panchanama; today we have submitted not only a Panchanama but a chargesheet against the Mahayuti government in the people's court. Unemployment in the state has reached such a low level that graduates are now applying for the job of sweepers. Modi and Shah have stolen the jobs of Marathi people."

Regarding Baba Siddiqui's killing, Uddhav said, "Mumbai has two police commissioners. I would say keep five police commissioners, but what about citizens' safety? The government is monitoring opposition parties, but why don't they keep watch on the criminals who are killing people on the roads? Nana Patole's phone was under surveillance. If the Home Minister is not ready to take responsibility for public safety, then he should not just be asked to resign; he must be made to resign."

Uddhav further targeted the government, claiming it is protecting traitors, even providing safety to the servants of these traitors.

He stated that Maharashtra is a state that runs on the ideology of Phule, Shahu, and Ambedkar and that they will not run the government on the orders of Modi and Shah. Uddhav claimed that the people have lost faith in the government and expressed fears of religious riots in the state by the ruling parties to win the election.

When Uddhav was asked how he views the Haryana assembly election results, he replied that discussions on the Jammu and Kashmir elections should also take place, where the India Alliance formed the government.

Moreover, NCP SP Chief Sharad Pawar criticized the Mahayuti government, stating that in the last three months, only decisions have been made, but what about implementation? "When will people get actual benefits? The current political situation in Maharashtra is making a mockery of the people. The administration is disappointed with the functioning of the government and urges a change to save the interests of Maharashtra. Even the people are keen to change the government," said Pawar.

Sharad Pawar avoided speaking on Baba Siddiqui's killing.

Nana Patole alleged that the people who opposed the coronation ceremony of Shivaji Maharaj are the same individuals running the government in Maharashtra today. "Devendra Fadnavis has not apologized to Maharashtra after the fall of the Shivaji statue in Malvan. The Mahayuti government is favoring Gujarat, and it needs to be changed."

While speaking on Siddiqui's murder, Patole stated, "Not only are women, girls, and citizens unsafe in the state, but ruling party leaders are also not safe. Now, the time has come to pull this government down. Congress has filed a complaint against DGP Rashmi Shukla; she should be changed before the election. The government has appointed officers of their choice to important posts before the election, killing democracy. Farmers are not receiving anything from crop insurance. After heavy rain, the Centre distributed money to Andhra Pradesh but not to Maharashtra. Unemployment is at its peak in the state."