'Tata Group Gave India Salt, But Some Industrialists Are Taking Away Mumbai's Saltpan Lands,' Says Uddhav Thackeray At Dussehra Rally At Shivaji Park

Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Addressing Dussehra Rally At Dadar's Shivaji Park | ANI

Mumbai: The Tata group gave India salt, but some industrialists are taking away Mumbai's saltpan lands, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said on Saturday, as homage was paid to late Ratan Tata at the party's Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park.

Thackeray and other leaders stood in silence as a mark of respect to the veteran industrialist.

“Ratan Tata once told me that JRD Tata trusted him after seeing his work, and then handed over his legacy. He said Balasaheb also chose you (Uddhav) after he found you trustworthy,” Thackeray added.

'BJP Should Be Ashamed Of Calling Itself 'Bharatiya,' Says Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Targeting his former ally, Thackeray said the BJP should be ashamed of calling itself 'Bharatiya.' He also compared it to the Kauravas, accusing it of showing arrogance. “The RSS should think whether today's 'hybrid BJP' is acceptable to it,” he said.

The UBT chief also promised to build temples of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in every district of the state after coming to power. Temples for Shivaji Maharaj should also be established in every state, he said.

Accusation Made By Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Thackeray accused those in power of creating divisions between Hindus and Muslims, and now attempting to divide Hindus into Marathi and non-Marathi groups. He questioned why reservations had not been granted.

Commenting on granting native cows the status of Rajmata, Thackeray stated, “First, save our mothers, then worry about saving cows. That is our Hindutva.”

Thackeray alleged that the government is making hundreds of decisions keeping assembly elections in mind. He said that they will cancel decisions that benefit builders, and contractors, and are not in the state’s interest.

While referencing the encounter of Akshay Shinde in the Badlapur rape case, Thackeray said, “Shinde from Thane district needs to be shot. If Dighe were present he would have already faced the same fate for this crime.

Shiv Sena-UBT Chief Speaks On The Case Against Party & Its Symbol

Speaking on the ongoing Supreme Court case against the Shiv Sena party and its symbol, Thackeray said, “Chandrachud, save democracy. Even after three Chief Justices have come and gone, they have not been able to deliver justice in the court. We are tired, but we believe that justice will prevail,” Thackeray stated.

Meanwhile, Aaditya Thackeray made his debut at the rally. He stated that in their family, there is no tradition of speaking in front of their fathers. He pointed out that even Uddhav Thackeray never gave speeches in front of Balasaheb Thackeray.