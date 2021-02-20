Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole continues attack on Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, says 'they're not real heroes'

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Saturday continued his attack on Bollywood celebrities Akshay Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan for "failing to speak up" on burning public issues.

Patole said Kumar and Bachchan aren't real heroes. "If they were, they would've stood beside people during their sufferings," he added. Patole said that they (party members) will follow Mahatma Gandhi's principle of non-violence and show black flags whenever their films are released.

"I didn't speak against Akshay Kumar&Amitabh Bachchan but against their work. They're not real heroes. If they were, they would've stood beside people during their sufferings. If they want to continue being 'kagaz ke sher', then we don't have any problem," news agency ANI quoted Nana Patole as saying.

"We haven't stepped back. We'll show black flags to them whenever their films are released or when we spot them. We'll follow democratic ways. We are not 'Godse wale' but 'Gandhi wale'," he added.