Maharashtra colleges reopening: 75% attendance rule to be waived off for this year

On Wednesday, Uday Samant, state higher and technical education minister had announced, "Degree colleges and universities in Maharashtra can resume offline lectures with 50% attendance on a rotational basis from February 15, 2021. Colleges and universities will have to maintain all Covid-19 SOPs, safety protocols, and social distancing measures."

However, he'd added that all hostels may not reopen from 15 February as some of them are being used as quarantine centres.

Universities can conduct exams online as well as offline as per the COVID-19-related situation in their respective areas, the minister had said.

"Universities have been directed not to force students to pay full fees, and a committee is looking into students' fee-related grievances.

"If a college is found violating government norms, it will face legal action."

Universities can start with practicals, and gradually schedule physical lectures, Samant had told reporters, adding that colleges are expected to take students into confidence while deciding on this.

"The curriculum of second and final-year courses has been covered to some extent through virtual classes."

(With inputs from PTI)