Pune: Will SPPU conduct regular year's exam online?

With colleges in Maharashtra permitted to return to classroom teaching with 50 per cent capacity from 15 February, Savitribai Phule Pune University is likely to finalise the decision on conducting the exams for the regular year soon.

Meanwhile, as per a report by Sakal, the SPPU administration is mulling over students' demand for conducting exams online. The report stated that the university is planning to conduct online exams in its colleges in a proctored manner with an invigilator in place to curb cheating.

The Indian Express, on the other hand, has reported that SPPU is yet to take a decision on dates and mode of the exam, and will do so in the next board of examinations meeting.

On Wednesday, the Minister for Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant had said universities can conduct exams online as well as offline as per the COVID-19-related situation in their respective areas.

The exams for the final-year students were conducted online in 2020. Now, students of colleges affiliated with SPPU are demanding online exams for this year as well.

Universities have been directed not to force students to pay full fees, and a committee is looking into students' fee-related grievances, Samant said.

"If a college is found violating government norms, it will face legal action," he added.

Samant had also said that while colleges can reopen from 15 February, all hostels may not as some of them are being used as quarantine centres.

Physical classes in colleges had stopped last March following the worsening pandemic.

"Colleges in the state can resume physical classes from 15 February with 50 per cent capacity," Samant was quoted as saying.

Universities can start with practicals, and gradually schedule physical lectures, he had told reporters, adding that colleges are expected to take students into confidence while deciding on this.

Students will get relaxation from the 75 per cent attendance rule as colleges have remained shut for most part of the academic year 2020–21 due to the pandemic, the minister had assured.

"The curriculum of second and final-year courses has been covered to some extent through virtual classes."

(With inputs from PTI)