Maharashtra: CM’s close aide and Thane builder Ajay Ashar’s appointment as MITRA VC sparks controversy | CREDAI MCHI

Eyebrows were raised on the Shinde Fadnavis government’s decision to appoint the Chief Minister Mr Eknath Shinde’s close aide and Thane-based builder Mr Ajay Ashar as the vice chairman of the newly formed Maharashtra Institution for Transformation (MITRA).

It will function on the lines of NITI Aayog. The insiders from the government and the senior bureaucrats were expecting the appointment of a leading economist or a thinker on this post as MITRA will function as a think tank. The government also appointed a former legislator from Kolhapur and former vice chairman of the Maharashtra State Planning Board Mr Rajesh Kshirsagar as MITRA’s vice chairman. Both have been appointed for two years or till further government order. Though the government notification is silent, they are expected to get the cabinet minister’s rank.

The Congress and NCP have lashed out at the government over Mr Ashar’s appointment. However, BJP and Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena preferred to remain silent on this issue.

Hours after the government’s notification, social media was flooded with the video of Mumbai BJP chief Mr Ashish Shelar’s speech in the state assembly in which he had named Mr Ashar for his alleged proximity in the power, especially during the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government. In the speech, Mr Shelar quoted his party colleague Mr Mihir Kotecha who at the press conference had claimed that Mr Ashar takes the decision of the urban development department held by Mr Shinde during the MVA government. ‘’Is Mr Ashar above the officers of the urban development department?’’Mr Shelar had asked in his speech.

Kirit Somaiya’s old tweet gains traction

On the other hand, BJP leader Mr Kirit Somaiya’s tweet uploaded in the past naming Mr Ashar gained traction on Twitter. Mr Somaiya in his tweet had said, ‘’ CM Uddhav Thackeray gave false information of Karjat land holdings in election affidavit Aaditya Thackeray remained designated partner in Hibiscus Food LLP and Ellora Solar LLP after becoming Minister. “Office of Profit’’ Thackeray’s partner with a builder in Ajay Ashar projects DM LLP.’’

CM Udhhav Thackeray gave false information of Karjat Land Holdings in election affidavit Aditya Thackeray remained designated partner in Hibiscus Food LLP & Eliora Solar LLP after becoming Minister "Office of Profit" Thackeray's Partner with Builder in Ajay Ashar Projects DM LLP pic.twitter.com/7218ntuNz6 — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) November 19, 2020

As reported by the Free Press Journal, MITRA will provide valuable advice and guidance on policy-related issues. It will be chaired by the Chief Minister while the day-to-day operations will be handled by a chief executive officer.MITRA will play a crucial role in achieving the State Government’s ambitious target of a $1 trillion economy by 2027 and $3.5 trillion by 2047.

The Maharashtra Congress chief Mr Nana Patole has demanded that the Chief Minister should resign first. ‘’Has Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also agreed to the appointment of Ajay Ashar? Just like there is an attempt to hand over a few villages in Maharashtra to Karnataka, industries are being sent to Gujarat and now they want to loot the state treasury too? They should give answers to the public,’’ he said.

‘’The Bharatiya Janata Party had raised objections about Ajay Ashar during the Mahavikas Aghadi government. So how has BJP changed its mind now? How appropriate is it to hand over the state's treasury to the same person who was being questioned till yesterday? Is the BJP also benefiting from this appointment? All these questions must be answered. The Congress party will voice its opposition in the upcoming winter session,’’ he noted.

The state NCP chief spokesman Mr Mahesh Tapase alleged that the CM is repaying his obligation to his builder friend with his appointment. ‘’This clearly proves how appointments are politically motivated. We wish to see how MITRA will bring prominent changes in the state economy,’’ he noted.