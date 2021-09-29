Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to visit rain-affected Marathwada: Vijay Wadettiwar

After heavy rains wreaked havoc in Maharashtra over the past few days, CM Uddhav Thackeray decided to visit the affected areas in Marathwada and take stock of the situation.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to visit rain-affected Marathwada region of the state to take stock of the situation. In the month of September, 71 people died across Maharashtra due to various natural calamites: Maharashtra Relief& Rehabilitation Min Vijay Wadettiwar



(file pic) pic.twitter.com/JdFxhY9Ngy — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2021

"Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray will visit the rain-affected Marathwada region to take stock of the situation. In the month of September, 71 people died across Maharashtra due to various natural calamites," ANI quoted Maharashtra Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar saying.

Meanwhile, at least 13 persons died in heavy showers, floods and lightning in parts of Maharashtra with the Marathwada region bearing the brunt of rain fury, while more than 560 people were rescued after the NDRF was mobilised and helicopters were deployed, officials said on Tuesday.

Besides, more than 200 cattle perished or were washed away and a number of houses were damaged in torrential rains that lashed Marathwada on Sunday and Monday, causing havoc in a region which is considered a perennially drought-plagued area, they said.

Parts of the region and Mumbai received heavy showers on Tuesday also.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast 'extremely heavy rains' at a few places in Marathwada, Mumbai and other parts of the coastal Konkan region of Maharashtra in the next 24 hours.

The Marathwada region in central Maharashtra which faced rain fury comprises eight districts - Aurangabad, Latur, Osmanabad, Parbhani, Nanded, Beed, Jalna and Hingoli.

Heavy rainfall in catchment areas of the Manjara dam forced authorities to open all 18 gates of the reservoir to discharge water on Tuesday, which led to flooding in some villages in Beed district, while an alert was sounded in some neighbouring districts, the officials said.

The local administration opened all 18 gates of the Manjara dam and 11 gates of the Majalgaon dam, resulting in discharge of 78,397 cusec 80,534 cusec water from them, respectively, they said.

An official from the disaster management department said in Mumbai that 13 people have died due to heavy rains and lightning in parts of Maharashtra, while 136 others have received injuries.

Of these 13 deaths, 12 were reported from Marathwada and Vidarbha regions and one from North Maharashtra's Nashik district, the official said.

Of the 12 deaths, three were reported from Yavatmal district (in Vidarbha where a bus was swept away), two each from Beed, Osmanabad, Parbhani (Marathwada) and one each from Jalna, Latur (Marathwada) and Buldhana (Vidarbha) , he said.

In Nashik district, a lightning strike killed one person and injured four others, the official said.

Three persons died after a state transport bus was swept away while crossing an inundated bridge in Yavatmal district on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The incident took place around 8 am at Dahagaon bridge in Umarkhed tehsil when the semi-luxury bus of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) was going from Nagpur to Nanded.

The bus got swept away while passing through the bridge which was flooded following heavy rains, and then overturned, an official said.

There were four passengers in the bus besides the driver and conductor, Umarkhed tehsildar Anand Deolgaonkar said.

In a late night release, the Yavatmal district administration said bus passengers Sharad Fulmali (27) and Subramanyam Tokla (48) were rescued.

But three others, Sheikh Salim alias Babu Sheikh Ibrahim (50), a resident of Hyderabad, Indal Mahindre (35), a resident of Pusad in Yavatmal district, and conductor Bhimrao Nagrikar, a native of Nagpur, died and their bodies were recovered, it said. Bus driver Suresh Surewar was still missing, it said.

With this, 434 people have been killed in rain-related incidents in the state since June 1, the disaster management department official said in Mumbai.

(With inputs from PTI)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 04:57 PM IST