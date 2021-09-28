Watch video: Heavy rain cause loss of lives and damage crops in Marathwada and Vidarbha

Following incessant rainfall in the Marathwada region due to cyclone Gulab, roads in Aurangabad district faced severe waterlogging.

The ceaseless showers did not even spare the crops, as fields in the Marathwada region were left saturated with water.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Visuals from Darwha Taluka in Yavatmal| Sourced photos

Advertisement

Visuals from Osmanabad| Sourced photos

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

After heavy rains on Monday night, the Manjara and Majalgaon dams in Aurangabad's Beed were filled up to their maximum capacity.

The local administration opened all 18 gates of the Manjara dam and 11 gates of the Majalgaon dam early Tuesday morning, resulting in discharge of 78,397 cusec 80,534 cusec water from them, respectively, officials said.

The discharge of water from the Manjara dam led to flooding in villages under Kaij and Ambajogai talukas of Beed district, Ambajogai tehsildar Vipin Patil told PTI.

Meanwhile in Vidarbha, a state transport bus got swept away while crossing an inundated bridge in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district on Tuesday morning leaving one dead and three others are missing.

Advertisement

The incident took place around 8 am at Dahagaon bridge in Umarkhed tehsil when the semi-luxury bus of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) was going from Nagpur to Nanded.

The bus got swept away for about 50 metres while passing through the bridge, which was flooded following heavy rains in the area, and then overturned, an official said.

Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted moderate to intense spells of rain at isolated places in the districts of Dhule, Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Pune and Satara during the next 3-4 hours.

The IMD has issued a red alert for Palghar, and an orange alert for Thane and Mumbai.

The department further predicted that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and intense spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Aurangabad, Jalna, Parbhani, Hingoli and Jalgaon during next 3-4 hours.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 04:04 PM IST