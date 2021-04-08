Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray takes second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi.

India, in a landmark achievement, has administered over 9 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses till now. PM Modi flagged off the first phase of the pan-India rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16.

With an average of 34,30,502 anti-coronavirus doses being given per day, India has topped globally in terms of the number of jabs administered daily, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Cumulatively, 9,01,98,673 vaccine doses have been given so far through 13,77,304 sessions, according to a provisional report till 7 am.

These include 89,68,151 healthcare workers (HCWs) and 97,67,538 frontline workers (FLWs) who have taken the first dose and 54,18,084 HCWs and 44,11,609 FLWs who have taken the second dose.

Besides, 3,63,32,851 and 11,39,291 beneficiaries above 60 years have been administered the first and second dose respectively.

According to the ministry's data, 2,36,94,487 and 4,66,662 beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years have been given the first and second dose respectively.

"In terms of the number of daily doses administered globally, India stands at the top with an average of 34,30,502 doses administered per day," the ministry said.

Eight states -- Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala -- account for 60 per cent of the total doses given so far in the country.