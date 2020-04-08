Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray requests ministers to not issue any statement on the lockdown

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on Tuesday, asked ministers not to make any statement on the relaxation or extension of the lockdown beyond April 14 in the state because of the coronavirus pandemic. His message was quite loud and clear that ministers should not create panic among citizens who are quite keen to know the government’s move.

Senior minister told FPJ, “Several ministers, including Subhash Desai, Rajesh Tope, Varsha Gaikwad, Aslam Sheikh and Satej Patil, strongly argued in favour of extending the lockdown up to April 30. However, the CM was quite categorical that ministers should stop making any statement in this regard.

They should not assume anything at this point in time when the government is doing its level best to ensure Maharashtra doesn’t enter the third stage of community transmission.’’