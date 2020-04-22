Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray holds meeting with leading doctors to plan future roadmap

Amid rise in coronavirus positive cases in Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday held a meeting with a task force of doctors at Mayor's bungalow. The main objective of the meeting was discussion on measures to be taken to curb COVID-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope and the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) visited a quarantine facility in Dharavi’s transit camp. The inter-ministerial central team (IMCT) arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday for a two-day visit to assess the state's preparedness to fight the coronavirus outbreak.
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said the Central committee has recommended an increase in the capacity of quarantine facility in Mumbai from 1,200 beds to 2,000, in the light of the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the city.
The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Maharashtra stands at 5,229 till 10 am today after 553 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours, according to the data of state's Public Health Department. The total number of deaths in the state, due to COVID-19, has climbed to 251 after 19 more deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.
