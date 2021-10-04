Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray directs administration to find suitable solutions for issues raised by resident doctors

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday met representatives of MARD, the apex association of resident doctors from all the government medical colleges and hospitals in the State after the resident doctors across the state had began an indefinite strike on Friday seeking various demands, including a waiver of their academic fees and a risk incentive for services rendered during the pandemic.

However, after today's meeting, the doctors have expressed relief after positive discussions and response from CM Uddhav Thacekray. The meeting was held at CM's official residence in Mumbai.

After the discussion, the Chief Minister directed to find a suitable solution to the issues raised by the resident doctors. Praising the resident doctors for their incomparable performance during the COVID-19 pandemic period, the CM said that the contribution of these doctors will never be forgotten.

Regarding the waiver of tuition fees as well as GST, the Chief Minister asked the Finance Department as well as the Mumbai Municipal Corporation to study the technicalities and take immediate steps to find a suitable solution. He also directed the government as well as the resident doctors of the municipalities to take proper note of the achievements made during the pandemic and determine how they can be promoted.

Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray, Additional Chief Secretary Manoj Sounik, Mumbai Municpal Additional Commissioner Suresh Kakani and few others were present in the meeting.

The resident doctors on Friday also demanded a COVID-19 risk incentive for services rendered during the pandemic.

The association asked that hostel conditions be improved in government medical college hospitals and that TDS (tax deduction at source) not be deducted from the stipends of resident doctors in hospitals falling under the jurisdiction of the Brihanmumbai Mumbai Corporation (BMC).

While the strike affected outpatient department (OPD) services and vaccination drives, the association assured that emergency services like disaster relief would remain unaffected in districts, including the Marathwada region, which was currently facing a flood-like situation.

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 05:57 PM IST