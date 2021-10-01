Watch video: Sion Hospital OPD closed after Maharashtra resident doctors go on indefinite strike

Outdoor patients department in Sion Hospital in Mumbai faced inconvenience as the Maharashtra State Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) went on an indefinite strike across the state starting Friday.

Though emergency services were not unaffected due to the strike, those reached the hospitals to visit doctor in OPD had to return without getting treatment.

Watch video:

Maharashtra State Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) declared that the strike will begin from 11 am today and will continue till the demands are fulfilled.



Visuals from Sion hospital.



Video By: @sachin_haralkar#FPJNews #DoctorsOnStrike #SionHospital #Mumbai #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/b8NWmk6zd8 — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) October 1, 2021

Advertisement

Speaking to ANI, Dr Akshay Yadav, member of MARD, said, "Our primary demand is academic fees should be waived off. Hostel conditions should be improved as they're not good." He further said, "TDS should not be deducted from the stipend of resident doctors of BMC hospitals. Government and a few Corporation hospitals have not received COVID incentives." Yadav also said that the higher authorities of the ministry have called them for a meeting to discuss the matter at 11 am today. "But we want written assurances from the government," he added.

The doctors have also threatened to intensify their protest if they do not get written assurance over the fulfilment of their demands. They also promised that any emergency services will not be affected due the protest.

(With inputs from agencies)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 10:37 AM IST