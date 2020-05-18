Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, 8 others to take oath as MLCs today

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight other newly-elected MLCs will take oath as Members of Legislative Council at 1 pm on Monday.
The nine candidates were on May 14 elected unopposed to the state Legislative Council. The poll results were declared as only nine nominations were filed for nine seats. Besides Thackeray, his party colleague Neelam Gorhe was also elected, among others. Gopichand Padalkar, Pravin Datke, Ranjeetsinh Mohite Patil and Ramesh Karad were elected from BJP.
"All of them were elected unopposed. The result was officially announced on Thursday after the deadline for withdrawal of nominations ended at 3 pm," an official said.
The 288-member legislative assembly was the electoral college for the biennial elections to the nine seats. With this election, 59-year-old Thackeray, who is also the president of Shiv Sena, makes his debut as a legislator. He was sworn in as chief minister on November 28 last year and required to become a member of either house of the legislature before May 27.
