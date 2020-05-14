Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, 8 others elected unopposed to Legislative Council

"All of them were elected unopposed," an official said. "The result was officially announced on Thursday after the deadline for withdrawal of nominations ended at 3 pm," the official said.

The 288-member legislative assembly was the electoral college for the biennial elections to the nine seats. With this election, 59-year-old Thackeray, who is also the president of Shiv Sena, makes his debut as a legislator. He was sworn in as chief minister on November 28 last year and required to become a member of either house of the legislature before May 27.