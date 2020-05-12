Legislative Council Elections: Uddhav Thackeray five times richer than Sharad Pawar

In Maharashtra, it is said that two families, namely Pawar and Thackeray, rule the state. It is presumed that Pawar must be richer than all, especially the Thackeray family, who were not in power until recently.

But the affidavit filed by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray along with the nomination form for the legislative council election has revealed that the Thackeray family is around five times richer than the Sharad Pawar family. Like Pawar, Uddhav too, does not have any vehicle!

While the Shiv Sena president and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has assets worth more than Rs 143 crore, Nationalist Congress President (NCP) president Sharad Pawar has assets worth more than Rs 32 crore. Pawar filed his nomination in March this year for the Rajya Sabha. The affidavit filed by him informs that he and his family have assets worth of Rs 32,73,67,270. The affidavit filed by Uddhav has given the details of his family assets worth Rs 141,68, 60, 368. The total immovable assets of the family are Rs 81.37 Crore and movable assets are Rs 60.31 crore.

The movable assets include investments of Rs 55.48 crore in bonds and debentures by Uddhav and Rashmi. The total liability of Uddhav and Rashmi is Rs 15.50 crore.

Rashmi Thackeray has jewellery worth Rs 1.35 crore

Rashmi Thackeray, wife of Uddhav, has jewellery and other valuable ornaments worth Rs 1,35,20,929. As a Hindu undivided family, they have jewellery worth Rs 53.48 Lakh. Uddhav has Rs 23.20 lakh jewellery. Rashmi also owns a commercial shop in Ashar Building in Thane measuring an area of Rs.1935 sq ft. The current market value of this shop is Rs. 3.15 crore.

Uddhav owns lands at many places

Uddhav and Rashmi Thackeray own properties in many places in Mumbai, Raigad and Ahmednagar districts. The family owns agricultural lands of around 20 acres at Bhilwade, Humangao, Korlai and Vaijnath villages in Raigad district. The worth of these lands is more than Rs 11 crore. Uddhav owns land in Murshet village in Akole tehsil of Ahmednagar district worth Rs 6.53 crore. He also owns a property in Mahim in Mumbai measuring 11, 214 sq feets and worth Rs 13.58 crore. He also owns two properties in Bandra.

The property in Bandra west was purchased by him and the current market value is Rs 19.29 crore. The property in Bandra east is inherited by him from his father and its market cost is Rs 14.44 crore.