 Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Joins Paryushan Mahaparva At NSCI, Backs Spiritual, Social Initiatives
The festival, organised by the Shrimad Rajchandra Mission, Dharampur, and led by Gurudevshri Rakeshji, has been drawing large crowds of spiritual seekers since August 20.

Manoj RamakrishnanUpdated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 07:49 AM IST
Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Joins Paryushan Mahaparva At NSCI | X/@Dev_Fadnavis

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis joined thousands of devotees at the penultimate evening of the eight-day Paryushan Mahaparva at the Dome, NSCI, Worli, on Tuesday. The festival, organised by the Shrimad Rajchandra Mission, Dharampur, and led by Gurudevshri Rakeshji, has been drawing large crowds of spiritual seekers since August 20.

Brick Pujan for Upcoming Animal Hospital

During the event, the Chief Minister joined Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji in performing the brick pujan of the Shrimad Rajchandra Animal Hospital in Malad, Mumbai, a project aimed at compassion and service for animals.

Youth Festival Flagged Off

Marking another milestone, Fadnavis also flagged off the SRMD Global Youth Festival Mumbai Edition, scheduled for December, which will engage young seekers across the world.

Spiritual Leadership of Gurudevshri Rakeshji

Gurudevshri Rakeshji, a spiritual visionary, modern-day mystic, and ardent devotee of Shrimad Rajchandraji the guru of Mahatma Gandhi founded the Shrimad Rajchandra Mission, which today has 206 centres across six continents.

Paryushan: A Period of Transformation

The Svetambara Jain community began observing the eight-day Paryushan Parva on August 20, focusing on spirituality, devotion, and meditation. Meanwhile, the Digambar sect will begin their 10-day festival on August 28.

A Message Beyond Rituals

Speaking on the occasion, Rajyogi Brahmakumar Nikunj of the Brahma Kumaris said: “Paryushan is not just a holy festival but a reminder of the five great vows (Maha Vratas) that can transform our lives. Beyond rituals, these vows when practiced in daily life offer a path of peace, clarity, and compassion for everyone, not just monks.”

