 Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde Announces Special Flights For Students Stranded In Bangladesh Amid Unrest
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde Announces Special Flights For Students Stranded In Bangladesh Amid Unrest

Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde Announces Special Flights For Students Stranded In Bangladesh Amid Unrest

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had a discussion with the foreign minister of the nation S Jaishankar in concern with helping the students and engineers of the state who are stranded in Bangladesh, return home safely.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 02:22 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde |

Mumbai: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had a discussion with the foreign minister of the nation S Jaishankar in concern with helping the students and engineers of the state who are stranded in Bangladesh, return home safely. Foreign Minister Jaishankar ensured that all required measures have been taken for helping those stuck in the violence hit Bangladesh for returning home. He said that special air buses have been pressed into service to bring them home.

The information along with location of the students and engineers from Maharashtra who are stuck in Bangladesh has been given to the foreign ministry. These issues were also discussed with the Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar who informed that a joint secretary level officer has been appointed for initiating action and bringing back those stranded Indians.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: 20-Year-Old Nursery Teacher Assaults Central Railway TCs At Ghatkopar Station Over Ticket Issue
Mumbai: 20-Year-Old Nursery Teacher Assaults Central Railway TCs At Ghatkopar Station Over Ticket Issue
Pydhonie Murder Case: Wife And Lover Conspired To Kill Victim; Crime Discussed In Sign Language
Pydhonie Murder Case: Wife And Lover Conspired To Kill Victim; Crime Discussed In Sign Language
Mumbai: EOW Registers FIR Against GA Builders And Others For Delayed Redevelopment Of Sneh Sadan In Chembur
Mumbai: EOW Registers FIR Against GA Builders And Others For Delayed Redevelopment Of Sneh Sadan In Chembur
Mumbai: Former Shiv Sena Corporators Meet BMC Chief To Address Civic Issues Ahead Of State Assembly Elections
Mumbai: Former Shiv Sena Corporators Meet BMC Chief To Address Civic Issues Ahead Of State Assembly Elections

All the possible measures needed have been initiated by the Indian Embassy in Bangladesh. The Foreign Minister assured that students, engineers and other Indians will not be harmed during the unrest in Bangladesh and they will return home, safely. He also assured that students and engineers from Maharashtra will also be safely brought back to their destinations.

Read Also
Maharashtra Students Stranded In Bangladesh Will Be Brought Back By Special Flights Soon, Assures CM...
article-image

A team has been formed for gathering the information about students, engineers and other citizens from Maharashtra who are stuck in Bangladesh. This team is contacting them and extending all possible assistance. Shinde also assured that all possible assistance will be provided to ensure that those people from Maharashtra stranded in Bangladesh return home as early as possible.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Would Have Brought Entire Party Along': NCP Leader Ajit Pawar Comments At CM Eknath Shinde’s Book...

'Would Have Brought Entire Party Along': NCP Leader Ajit Pawar Comments At CM Eknath Shinde’s Book...

Mumbai: 20-Year-Old Nursery Teacher Assaults Central Railway TCs At Ghatkopar Station Over Ticket...

Mumbai: 20-Year-Old Nursery Teacher Assaults Central Railway TCs At Ghatkopar Station Over Ticket...

Pydhonie Murder Case: Wife And Lover Conspired To Kill Victim; Crime Discussed In Sign Language

Pydhonie Murder Case: Wife And Lover Conspired To Kill Victim; Crime Discussed In Sign Language

Mumbai: EOW Registers FIR Against GA Builders And Others For Delayed Redevelopment Of Sneh Sadan In...

Mumbai: EOW Registers FIR Against GA Builders And Others For Delayed Redevelopment Of Sneh Sadan In...

Mumbai: Former Shiv Sena Corporators Meet BMC Chief To Address Civic Issues Ahead Of State Assembly...

Mumbai: Former Shiv Sena Corporators Meet BMC Chief To Address Civic Issues Ahead Of State Assembly...