 Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Urges Creation Of War Room, Alternate Markets And Export Portal To Counter US Tariff Impact
He told the officials to convert the adversity into an opportunity while taking a review of the global import-export policy, post the US move. “We can make 100 changes in the current list of the EoDB,” Fadnavis said, directing the creation of a separate war room for it along with a monthly review of the EoDB.

Ravikiran DeshmukhUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 09:51 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | File Image

Mumbai: Besides urging the state administration to develop alternate markets to offset the impact of US tariffs, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday emphasised the need to enhance facilities under the ease of doing business (EoDB).

Maharashtra First State to Issue One-Year Fire Licenses to Industries

He told the officials to convert the adversity into an opportunity while taking a review of the global import-export policy, post the US move. “We can make 100 changes in the current list of the EoDB,” Fadnavis said, directing the creation of a separate war room for it along with a monthly review of the EoDB. Among the measures taken under the EoDB, Maharashtra is the first state in the country to issue fire licenses for one year to industries.

