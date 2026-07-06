Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Reviews Emergency Preparedness; Warns Of Cloudburst Threat In Nashik | X @CMOMaharashtra

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, on Monday cautioned that extremely high-velocity winds would sweep through Mumbai and its neighbouring areas. He also issued a warning highlighting the possibility of a cloudburst in Nashik.

In line with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, severe gusts have already begun buffeting the region, with wind speeds expected to touch nearly 90 kmph today.

CM’s statement comes after large parts of Maharashtra are currently reeling under a relentless spell of torrential rainfall, causing severe flooding, water logging, landslides, and high-speed winds across multiple districts.

Heavy rains continue to lash Mumbai for the fifth consecutive day. While the IMD had initially issued an 'Orange Alert' for the city yesterday, the weather bureau upgraded it to a 'Red Alert' on Monday following intensely deteriorating conditions. Apart from Mumbai, the IMD has issued a 'Red Alert' for Pune, Raigad, Thane, and Palghar districts.

CM Fadnavis, who was accompanied by Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan, told reporters after holding a review of monsoon fury, that the IMD has revealed the exact cause behind this sudden escalation.

The low-pressure system currently sitting over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a deep depression. Because the primary impact zone (fear zone) of this system heavily blankets the Konkan coast, the region is experiencing ferocious winds that could peak at 90 kmph.

CM Fadnavis noted that a high tide is scheduled to hit the Mumbai coast and warned that if torrential downpours persist during the high tide window, severe waterlogging and localized flooding are highly likely across low-lying areas of the city.

“Gale-force winds are expected to pick up across several sectors. This could lead to widespread incidents of uprooted trees and falling branches. I earnestly appeal to citizens to avoid traveling unless it is absolutely essential. Furthermore, I strictly urge youngsters to refrain from visiting waterfalls or trekking spots for tourism during this hazardous period,” he noted.

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CM Fadnavis warned that strong winds are expected to persist from afternoon until late tonight, which could lead to tree collapses.

Against the backdrop of the tragedy that struck Mankhurd, where a structural collapse in a slum claimed the lives of six residents, the Chief Minister said, “We have issued alerts across all sectors.”

He asked citizens to remain cautious of falling trees and unexpected hazards. He further noted that Mumbai has recorded rainfall equivalent to its monthly average in just the last four days, resulting in extensive damage.

CM Fadnavis stated that the state administration is on high alert and that he has comprehensively reviewed the mitigation and relief plans deployed by the disaster management cell, district collectors, and divisional administrations.

The Chief Minister also issued a critical warning highlighting the possibility of a cloudburst in Nashik. The IMD has predicted 300 mm rain in Nashik mainly due to cloud burst on Tuesday.

He added that the administration is on alert mode and taking due steps to tackle the situation. “In response, the district administration has escalated its preparedness. Comprehensive countermeasures have been set up across Nashik city, the wider district, and rural zones to tackle any emergency arising from a cloudburst event. This high-alert status remains active across the state until July 8,” said the CM.

Further, CM Fadnavis said that Palghar district has borne the brunt of the heavy downpours over the past four to five days. Severe waterlogging in low-lying areas has forced the suspension of trains arriving from Gujarat. Accumulation of water has also been reported along the under-construction Ahmedabad-Mumbai highway.

Heavy downpours have brought life to a standstill in Raigad, while Mahabaleshwar and Lonavala have registered rainfall far exceeding their seasonal averages. The Savitri River, along with four other major rivers, has breached its danger mark; however, authorities have managed to contain immediate flooding, said the CM.

The severe weather has triggered multiple landslides on crucial transport corridors. On Mumbai-Goa Highway, a major landslide occurred at Kashedi Ghat, blocking traffic. Debris clearance operations are currently underway. The highway has witnessed unprecedented landslides at eight distinct spots, noted the CM.

On Mumbai-Pune Expressway, the Chief Minister said emergency crews are working swiftly to clear nearly 100 tonnes of debris. Landslides have occurred in sections that had never witnessed such incidents before. Currently, three lanes heading toward Pune have been kept operational as rapid clearance work continues.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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