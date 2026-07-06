Mumbai Rains: Delhi Capitals Co-Owner Parth Jindal Praises Resilience As City Battered By Heavy Rainfall; Netizens REACT

Mumbai Rains: Delhi Capitals Co-Owner Parth Jindal Praises Resilience As City Battered By Heavy Rainfall | X

Mumbai, July 6: As Mumbai continues to witness heavy rainfall over the past few days, Parth Jindal who is the co-owner of Delhi Capitals on Monday praised the city's resilience in a post on social media. The internet users were quick to react and slammed Parth accusing him of "appreciating the government failure."

Sharing his thoughts on X, Jindal said that very few cities in the world would be able to function after receiving the amount of rain Mumbai has seen recently. He wrote, "No other city in the world would be able to function after receiving the kind of rainfall Mumbai has received over the last few days."

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Jindal highlighted that despite the continuous downpour, daily life in the city has not come to a standstill. He pointed out that offices are open, the stock market is functioning, the airport is operating and people are still travelling to work and attending meetings.

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Calling it a reflection of Mumbai's fighting spirit, the Delhi Capitals co-owner said these everyday efforts show the strength and determination of the people who live in the city. He ended his message by writing, "Salute to Mumbai and to all those who love and live in our great city."

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His post has gone viral on social media with many users agreeing that Mumbai has once again shown why it is known for getting back on its feet even during challenging weather conditions.

A user reacted to the post and said, "We can’t hide our governments incapability under this post. We really appreciate this and yes we salute Mumbaikars spirit . But governments incompetence to handle and fix persistent issues over past 20+ years is lacking . No government took any proper planning nor action."

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Another said, "Stop appreciating the government failure as a spirit of Mumbai. I am a Mumbaikar and if I had choice I will leave this city for any other city in foreign countries."

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Parth Jindal's Social Media Post

No other city in the world would be able to function after receiving the kind of rainfall Mumbai has recieved over the last few days. The fact that offices are open, stock market running, airport operating and people still making it to meetings etc is a true testament to the incredible spirit of our great city. Salute to Mumbai and to all those who love and live in our great city.