'High Prices Keeping People Away': Delhi Capitals Co-Owner Parth Jindal Questions Empty Stands At Wimbledon 2026

Delhi Capitals Co-Owner Parth Jindal Questions Empty Stands At Wimbledon 2026 | Image: X

New Delhi, July 5: Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal has raised concerns over the number of empty seats at Wimbledon 2026, saying high ticket prices may be keeping fans away from the tournament.

Taking to X on Sunday Jindal wrote, "Never seen so many empty seats at Wimbledon that too on a Sunday! Looks like the high prices are keeping people away! Prices are beyond all comprehension this year at Wimbledon."

His post quickly went viral on social media and the fans also reacted to the post. Many are agreeing that ticket prices have become too expensive. Several users also expressed hope that rising ticket costs do not become a common trend across other major sporting events.

A user said, "Hope cricket doesn't follow this trend, It's already high but hope it doesn't increase from here," expressing concern that ticket prices in cricket could also become unaffordable.

Another user commented in Hindi, "Sala billionaire ko price high lagte he to hum gareebo k lie to TV par hi dekhna he," which translates to, "If even a billionaire feels the ticket prices are high, then people like us will have to watch it only on TV."

An internet user took a humorous dig at Delhi Capitalsand said, "Mukesh Kumar ko release kar do, the entire DC fan base will be sponsored for Wimbledon," joking that releasing fast bowler Mukesh Kumar would save enough money to send Delhi Capitals fans to Wimbledon.

Apart from being the Managing Director of JSW Cement, Parth Jindal is the co-owner of IPL franchise Delhi Capitals through the JSW Group. He is also associated with other sports teams, including ISL club Bengaluru FC and has often shared his views on sporting events and fan experience.