'Keep Fighting': Co-Owner Parth Jindal Shares Post After DC's Lowest Total Of IPL 2026 & 9-Wickets Defeat Against RCB

Co-Owner Parth Jindal Shares Post After DC's Lowest Total Of IPL 2026 & 9-Wickets Defeat Against RCB | X

New Delhi, April 27: Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal shared a post on his social media after their massive loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Monday. He asked them to stay together and keep fighting.

Jindal shared the post on his social media account and said, "Stay together more than ever now @DelhiCapitals - really very tough to take but we must keep fighting and keep believing."

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Jindal had earlier shared a post after Delhi Capitals lost a high-scoring encounter against Punjab Kings on Saturday. He shared the post and praised his team despite the loss against PBKS.

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He said, "Time to turn the heat on @DelhiCapitals we all know how good this squad is - time to be together, time to play together and time to bring our best cricket to the @IPL - this is where our season truly begins."

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Delhi Capitals were handed their biggest Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 defeat by Royal Challengers Bengaluru. RCB beat DC by 9-wickets after bowling them out for only 75 runs. DC were 8/6 at one time and scored only 13/6 in the Powerplay. RCB chased the minimal target with 81 balls to spare.