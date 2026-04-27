IPL 2026: Bhuvi, Josh Shine As Padikkal, Virat Guide RCB To 9-Wicket Win Over Delhi Capitals With 81-Balls To Spare

IPL 2026: Bhuvi, Josh Shine As Padikkal, Virat Guide RCB To 9-Wicket Win Over Delhi Capitals | X

New Delhi, April 27: Royal Challengers Bengaluru have continued their dream run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 as they beat Delhi Capitals by nine wickets in a one-sided clash. RCB bowled out DC only on 75 runs, riding on excellent bowling performance from their experienced pacers.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood took DC by storm and they both took three and four wickets respectively at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday.

Delhi Capitals had a poor outing with the bat and were bowled out for just 75 runs in 16.3 overs. The team lost early wickets and never recovered. Only a few batters scored some runs, but there were no big partnerships, which hurt the team.

RCB bowlers did a great job. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood led the attack and picked up important wickets. They kept the pressure on DC from the start.

Chasing a small target, RCB made it look very easy. They scored 77/1 in just 6.3 overs. Devdutt Padikkal played a quick unbeaten knock of 34 runs, while Virat Kohli remained not out on 23. Earlier, Jacob Bethell scored 20 runs.

In the end, it was a comfortable win for RCB as they chased the target quickly and dominated the match from start to finish.