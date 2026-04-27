Delhi Crowd Cheer Wildly As DC Avoid Lowest-Ever IPL Score Of 49 Runs Against RCB At Arun Jaitley Stadium

New Delhi, April 27: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans will be happy and even a little disappointed after they bowled out Delhi Capitals for a very low total of 75 runs in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Monday.

The RCB fans would be disappointed as the team could not bowl them out below 49 runs which is the lowest total of IPL history. However, the Delhi Capitals fans present at the stadium cheered wildly after DC surpassed 49 runs.

DC were down to 8/6 at a time and were 13/6 in the Powerplay. This was the most destructive Powerplay for a batting team ever as no team has ever lost 6 wickets in a Powerplay. However, RCB could not manage to restrict them to the lowest-ever total which was scored by them.

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RCB holds the record for the lowest total in IPL history which was set by them in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 23, 2017. They are trolled for their lowest score till date and the RCB would have liked the record to be passed on to DC, however, their wish could not have been fulfilled.

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Abhishek Porel and David Miller helped the team to avoid the 49 runs target. The crowd at the stadium cheered loudly and were on their feet as Jamieson hit a six to surpass the target.