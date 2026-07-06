Mumbai Lake Levels Jump To 16.92% After Heavy Rain; Water Stock Rises By 3.73% In 24 Hours | X - @mybmc

Mumbai: Mumbai’s drinking water reserves witnessed a sharp rise on Monday after continuous heavy rainfall across the catchment areas majorly boosted lake levels supplying water to the city. According to the Hydraulic Engineer’s Department, the total water stock in the seven reservoirs supplying water to Mumbai reached 16.92 per cent on July 6, 2026.

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The reservoirs now collectively hold 2,44,900 million litres of water, marking a substantial increase from Sunday’s storage levels following intense rainfall recorded over the past 24 hours.

Officials stated that between 6 am on Sunday, July 5, and 6 am on Monday, July 6, the water stock increased by 3.73 per cent due to heavy monsoon showers across the lake catchment regions.

Among the major lakes, Bhatsa, one of Mumbai’s key water sources, recorded a major rise and now stands at 14.12 per cent of its useful live storage content. Middle Vaitarna reached 18.35 per cent, while Tansa rose to 17.34 per cent.

Vihar Lake Reaches 90% Capacity, Tulsi Reaches Over 82%

Vihar lake, which supplies part of Mumbai’s potable water, climbed sharply to 90.61 per cent capacity, while Tulsi lake reached 82.14 per cent storage following heavy rainfall in its catchment area.

According to the report, Modak Sagar currently stands at 30.96 per cent useful live storage, while Upper Vaitarna remains comparatively low at 4.99 per cent. The Bhandup Complex recorded 145 mm rainfall during the last 24 hours, taking the total rainfall at the complex this monsoon season to 1,462 mm.

Mumbai and adjoining districts have been witnessing relentless rainfall under an active monsoon system. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed Mumbai under a Red Alert, warning of extremely heavy rainfall and strong winds over the next several hours. Civic authorities remain on high alert as the city continues to face waterlogging, traffic disruption and rain-related incidents across several areas.