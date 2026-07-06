Mumbai On Red Alert; BMC Issues Urgent Safety Advisory For Construction Sites Amid 80-90 Kmph Wind Warning |

Mumbai: Mumbai remained on high alert on Monday after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) upgraded its rainfall warning for the city and Mumbai Metropolitan Region from Orange Alert to Red Alert amid intensifying monsoon activity and continuous heavy downpour across several areas.

The IMD has warned of extremely heavy rainfall over the next several hours along with strong winds reaching speeds of 80 to 90 kmph, prompting civic authorities to issue urgent public safety advisories and emergency preparedness measures across the city.

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BMC Issues Construction Advisory

Amid fears of rain-related accidents and structural hazards, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued an important safety advisory for all construction sites in Mumbai, directing developers, architects, licensed surveyors, contractors, project managers and site engineers to immediately implement strict precautionary measures.

According to the BMC advisory, all scaffolding, loose materials, crane items, tin sheets attached to compound walls, formwork and temporary structures at construction sites must be thoroughly inspected and secured to prevent collapse during strong winds and heavy rainfall.

The civic body also instructed construction agencies to remove or firmly fasten loose materials from upper floors, terraces and elevated platforms to avoid accidents caused by flying debris.

The BMC warned against any unplanned or haphazard activity at construction sites and directed that all work must be carried out in a safe and systematic manner under proper supervision. Excavated sites have also been ordered to be properly safeguarded and monitored continuously.

Strict Safety Measures Mandated

Authorities further instructed developers to inspect tower cranes, material hoists, safety nets and lifting equipment for stability. Lifting operations and work at heights are to be suspended immediately if weather conditions pose any risk to workers or the public. Exclusion zones below active work areas have also been made mandatory.

The advisory stressed that all workers must use prescribed personal protective equipment (PPE) and fall protection gear at all times. Developers have also been directed to conduct immediate site-wide safety inspections and rectify all unsafe conditions without delay.

The BMC has additionally instructed all construction stakeholders to continuously monitor changing weather conditions and take preventive measures until normalcy returns. “All concerned are strictly directed to treat this advisory with utmost urgency. Safety compliance is mandatory,” the civic body said in its statement.

The BMC also stressed that the safety of workers, nearby residents and the general public remains of paramount importance and urged all developers to strictly comply with safety regulations and best construction practices during the ongoing monsoon spell.

Red Alert Remains In Force

The Red Alert comes as Mumbai continues to witness severe waterlogging, traffic disruptions, rail delays and rain-related incidents across several parts of the city under an active monsoon system affecting Maharashtra and the Konkan region.